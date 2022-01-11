“The Resurrection: A Journey Tribute” performance at The Palace Theatre originally slated for Saturday, Jan. 8, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. “due to an illness.”
Westmoreland Cultural Trust added, “Ticket-holders should hang on to their tickets; all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored. If someone has purchased a ticket, there is nothing else they need to do at this time. For any questions regarding tickets or the event or if the ticket-holder is unable to attend the new event date, they should contact the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. Jan. 20 for more information.
“If tickets were purchased from The Palace Theatre, the box office is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by phone at 724-836-8000 and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by phone. After Jan. 20, all tickets will remain valid for the amended show date.”
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, is owned and operated by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org or www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org
