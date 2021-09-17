Working to help residents safeguard their identities, Reps. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) and Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland) are hosting a Community Shredding Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Southmoreland Elementary/Middle School parking lot, 100 Scottie Way, Scottdale.
“Identity theft is a growing crime, and one way people can protect themselves is by shredding any documents with sensitive information, such as Social Security, credit card and bank account numbers,” Warner said. “I encourage everyone to dig up those sensitive records and bring them out to be shredded.”
“I am happy to help my constituents protect themselves from identity theft,” said Davanzo. “It is far too common and unfortunately, we must always be thinking of ways to keep our information safe. I hope to see many residents take advantage of this free service.”
Ashcraft Records Management will be on-site to collect boxes of unwanted documents to help safeguard against identity theft. The event is limited to residents’ paper only, no businesses or organizations. Residents are asked to bring only sensitive documents for shredding.
For more information, call Warner’s office at 724-437-1105 or Davanzo’s office at 724-929-2655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.