State Rep. Bob Brooks (R-Allegheny/Westmoreland) invites senior citizens living in the 54th Legislative District to learn more about a variety of senior-related programs and services at his Senior Expo to be held 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 29, at Lower Burrell VFW Post 92.
Many exhibitors from local and state agencies, medical organizations and a variety of senior-focused organizations will be on hand to share their expertise and information on services and issues important to seniors. The public is urged to take advantage of the many free health screenings available.
“This event will help seniors become more knowledgeable about the services and programs available to help them lead more active and productive lives,” said Brooks. “Older adults are the fastest growing market in the nation. However, the transition into senior years and retirement life today is significantly different than it has been in the past with improved health care, wellness options, educational opportunities, travel and technology enhancements.”
The expo is free to attend, and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Brooks’ office at 724-335-2790. Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 is located at 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell.
