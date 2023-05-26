Registration closing May 31 for SVC’s 2023 Challenge Program

Registration for the 2023 edition of St. Vincent College’s Challenge Program, a STEM-based academic summer program for students from pre-K to grade 12, will close on Wednesday, May 31, and space is limited.
The program, run through the college’s education department, part of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, is again able to offer all program options this summer.
The theme for the 2023 Challenge Program is “Wizard College 2023,” and interested participants can choose from a variety of Apprentice Wizard overnight program immersions for grades five-12, high school overnight immersion programs for grades nine-12 and middle school overnight programs for grades five-eight.
Additionally, younger children can participate in the Fledgling Wizards program for preschool and kindergarten-aged students and Neophyte Wizards day program for grades one-four.
The Apprentice Wizard programs are scheduled for June 18 through 23. The Fledgling day program is offered from June 19 through 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, while the Neophyte Day program is being offered on the same days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Apprentice Wizard overnight students are housed in the Rooney Hall residence hall, and on-campus meals are provided to both the day and overnight attendees by Parkhurst Dining Service.
The Apprentice Wizard overnight program, open to students entering grades five-12, offers the opportunity to choose two immersion experiences to participate in throughout the week: a three-hour morning and a three-hour afternoon experience that culminates with a final project, event or challenge. Some immersions will be on-campus and others in the local area off-campus. Course instructors will encourage full participation, collaboration and authentic learning while offering project-based experiences to encourage students to deepen their understanding. Evenings will be full of planned fun and entertainment.
The Neophyte Wizards program allows students in grades one-four the opportunity to participate in academically and creatively theme-based experiences, led by certified elementary teachers. These interactive courses happen in a half-day offering. During the other half of the day, the children will be involved in an immersion experience, with guest presenters, planned events and group opportunities. A counselor will remain all day with the group of children to help them throughout their experience. Students will be provided with lunch and a snack each day.
Preschool and kindergarten students are invited to take part in the half-day Fledgling Wizards program (9 a.m. to noon), which will feature “multiple learning experiences with magical missions incorporated throughout.” Each class is taught by a certified teacher, and counselors will be on hand. Students will participate in activities and lessons both inside and outside and will be provided a snack each day.
All Challenge Program instructors are certified teachers who are either St. Vincent College alumni or current graduate students. All program counselors are undergraduate majors in the college’s department of education training to become teachers. Counselors and instructors undergo thorough training to ensure the enjoyment and safety of the children.
The Challenge Program has been held at St. Vincent College since 1982 and is currently under the leadership of Dr. Kathleen Beining, assistant professor of education and director of pre-K to 12th-grade education programs at SVC. The program regularly attracts students from across the U.S., with recent participants hailing from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, New York, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado and Mexico.
Complete information on the 2023 SVC Challenge Program, including pricing and immersion course offerings, can be found at www.stvincentchallenge.org.
Parents of children who wish to attend and who may have a special need or concern are asked to contact Dr. Beining at kathleen.beining@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2981. In the past, the program has been able to address a variety of concerns to enable many students to attend.
