GREENSBURG — On Sept. 23, volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter and Arnold Volunteer Engine Co. 2 will team up to install 150 free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm event in Arnold.
This effort is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,919 lives since launching in October 2014.
According to the email release from the Humphrey Road, Greensburg, chapter, the 11 a.m. kickoff at Arnold Co. 2 (1114 Drey St., Arnold) will include remarks and volunteer training, followed by smoke alarm installations until 4 p.m. at area homes where volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.
The Red Cross “shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.”
