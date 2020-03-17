The Spaghetti Dinner previously scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Rector United Methodist Church, Route 381, has been canceled, church spokeswoman Yvonne Stouffer announced Monday.
Rector Spaghetti Dinner canceled
Louise Fritz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- 'Cats, Kovalcin facing some unknowns for start of girls' softball season
- Former GL standout Biss named First Team All-Atlantic Region
- PIAA, WPIAL release statements regarding spring sports
- Commissioners limit county government to essential functions only
- Area schools no-cost meal distribution plans start today
- Coronavirus concerns prompt diocese to suspend Mass, fish fries
- Unity Twp. limits access to facilities, cancels meetings
- Excela hospitals, health care facilities change visitation policies
- Facing uncertainty, GL baseball team aims to keep focus, attitude
- Schools offering no-cost meals to students during COVID-19 closures
Most Popular
Articles
- Mortgage forbearance may hurt credit score if not properly handled
- Acme native continues U.S. Navy 'We Build, We Fight' Seabee tradition
- GLSD monitoring coronavirus situation, intends to update public by next week
- Westmoreland County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus fears
- GLSD issues email regarding coronavirus plans to parents
- Latrobe VFD reportedly votes to select new chief, but Latrobe council refuses to appoint him to post
- GLSHS to present 'Mamma Mia' March 13-15
- Westmoreland County Prison preparing for, working to avoid coronavirus
- Greater Latrobe grad directing marketing communications for Bud Light Beer
- SVC and area colleges suspend face-to-face classes, move to online courses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.