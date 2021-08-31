Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will “Come Back Together” for its first fall meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in Sacred Heart Education Hall, Youngstown.
Chairladies Marlene Boggio and Connie Coup said, “All ladies are welcome to join us. There will be a meeting and a social with refreshments, a chance to find out what everyone was doing over the summer.”
Their committee includes Evelyn Havrilla, Carol Hill, Betty Karasack, Martha Lenhart, Janet Noel, Kathy Noel, Connie Schober and Peggy Wallo.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
