The guest speaker for the Tuesday, Nov. 16, meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be Rachael Mahony of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources office in Laughlintown.
Rachael Mahony is the southwest Pennsylvania environmental education specialist for the Forbes State Forest District.
Her subject will be “Historic Sites Within the Forbes State Forest.”
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown. The public is welcome, announced Louise Sprowls, recording secretary, CRHS.
