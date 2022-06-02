Race to support Rooted Outreach in first Colors for a Cause 5K

On Saturday, June 18, join Grace Collective and Rooted Outreach at the first Colors for a Cause 5K race taking place at Bushy Run Battlefield Park near Jeannette.
Runners of all ages are invited to participate in this colorful, fun-filled event and raise funds to support the mission and vision of Rooted Outreach, a nonprofit organization that strives to bring awareness on human trafficking, sexual abuse and assault, and homelessness to our local and surrounding communities. Participating runners in this 5K race will be blasted with color powder while they race toward the finish line. Following the race, participants can enjoy a colorful photo opportunity, a children’s corner, food and beverages by The Kentlee Coffee Café, and additional family-friendly activities.
Runners will have the opportunity to check in and pick up their race packets the day before the race, Friday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Collective Church, located at 275 Brush Creek Road. On the day of the race, check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at Bushy Run Battlefield Park, where remaining runners will pick up their race packets including an official race T-shirt, a race bib, and a packet of color powder to be used at the end of the race. The 5K race will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting our first major outreach event for an organization like Rooted Outreach who does such incredible work for our community,” said Grace Collective volunteer and race coordinator Michael Tusay. “This color run will hopefully be the first of many outreach events hosted by Grace Collective that aim to benefit organizations like Rooted Outreach who strive to educate, change lives, and make our world a better place. It is our hope that the event attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the mission and vision of Rooted Outreach and get excited to be a part of the positive change the organization makes in our community. And what better way to encourage people to get excited than to cover them head-to-toe in color powder?”
Registration for the Colors for a Cause 5K is currently open and will run through race day – Saturday, June 18. Participants are “highly encouraged to register by Monday, June 6, to be guaranteed an official race t-shirt with their race packets.” Runners can pre-register online by visiting runsignup.com/colorsforacause. All proceeds from this event will go toward supporting the mission and vision of Rooted Outreach and funding its education training and outreach programs.
Top level sponsors for the race include Novakovich Insurance and Allegheny Records. Additional sponsors include Local 66 Operating Engineers, Redstone Highlands Communities, and Source 1 Healthcare Solutions.
For more information on the Colors for a Cause 5K and to register, visit runsignup.com/colorsforacause. Based in Westmoreland County, Rooted Outreach is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “bring awareness on human trafficking, sexual abuse and assault, and homelessness.” It “empowers individuals and train them to thrive through education, prevention, and community outreach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.