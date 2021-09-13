The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special auxiliary event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., the SAMA Auxiliary will host a “sweater pumpkin-making” party.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley site director, said participants will "learn how to make decorative pumpkins out of sweaters using simple materials. Instructor Mary Clark will guide you in the process, and the cost to attend is $10, which includes all materials and munchies.
"The afternoon will be full of learning and friendship. Join the auxiliary for a special workshop that is easy and enjoyable. Mary will supply all the needed materials. SAMA will supply all the tasty munchies! Come and see what we are all about. You don’t have to be a member to participate."
Registration is required and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier Township. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. A $5 admission donation is suggested to help support SAMA’s free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.
Questions? Visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org and like it on Facebook and Instagram @SAMAligonier.
