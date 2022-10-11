The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special SAMA Auxiliary event Saturday, Oct. 22.
From 1 until 3 p.m., the auxiliary will host a “sweater pumpkin-making” party. Learn how to make decorative pumpkins out of sweaters using simple materials. Instructor Mary Clark will guide participants in the process. The cost to attend is $10, which includes all materials and munchies.
The organizers said, "The afternoon will be full of learning and friendship. Join the auxiliary for a special workshop that is easy and enjoyable. Mary will supply all the needed materials. SAMA will supply all the tasty munchies. Come and see what SAMA Auxiliary is all about. You don’t have to be a member to participate."
Registration is required and can be made online at www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
