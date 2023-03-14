Penn State Extension will offer the Inflation Reduction Act Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit webinar.
The Inflation Reduction Act provides tax incentives for homeowners to invest in energy-efficient home improvements. These incentives are designed to encourage homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient, which can help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. This credit allows homeowners to claim a credit of up to 30% or a capped amount of the cost of specific energy-efficient home improvements. Energy-efficient improvements that might qualify are things like windows, doors, energy audits, and heat pumps. Homeowners can claim the credit on their federal income tax return.
Extension educators will provide information based on guidance from the IRS about what might qualify and the various stipulations. An electric bill will be reviewed to determine what the different numbers and charges mean. An extension educator will discuss heat pumps, a focus of the tax credits, and how they function. An electrical contractor will also be available to give general advice and answer questions about upgrading electrical components eligible for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.
The webinar will take place at noon Thursday, March 16. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Registered participants will receive a recording. You can register at the following website: www.bit.ly/energyMarch2023.
Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.
