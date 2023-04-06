PSE to offer energy efficiency incentive programs webinar

Are you an agricultural producer or own a small business?
You may qualify for various federal and state energy efficiency programs. These programs may include grants, rebates, loans, or tax incentives. Penn State Extension Educators will provide guidance on programs such as the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), Agriculture Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, and tax credits for renewable projects.
Extension Educators, joined by a representative from USDA, will provide information about what might qualify for these programs, timelines, and application processes.
Some programs can be combined for maximum savings at the project’s onset and overtime from efficiency measures put in place.
The webinar will take place at noon Thursday, April 20. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Register as soon as possible, as space is limited to 500 participants.
Registered participants will receive a recording. You can register at the following website: www.bit.ly/energyApril2023.
Any questions about this webinar may be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.
