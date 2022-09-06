PSE: 'Sheep and Goat Profit School' deadline Sept. 15

UNIVERSITY PARK — Sheep and goat producers can learn how to better manage various management and production practices that lead to profitability at a Penn State Extension workshop, titled “Sheep and Goat Profit School,” from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Penn State Extension Office in Westmoreland County, 214 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
The workshop will cover marketing options for lambs and kids, impact of record keeping on profitability, what characteristics in lambs and kids result in the highest prices, how to select replacement females using genetic tools and production efficiency, how management practices impact profitability, and how crossbreeding can increase animal performance.
“These workshop topics all can have an impact on the number of lambs or kids born, lamb or kid growth rates and over flock or herd efficiency,” said Melanie Barkley, senior livestock extension educator and speaker for the event. “Increasing input costs can greatly impact profitability so it’s important that producers take a hard look at aspects in their operation that influence animal performance and efficiency.”
Extension educators Camren Maierle and Dulcie Christman will also speak at the event.
Participants must register by Sept. 15 either on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/sheep-and-goat-profit-school or by phone at 877-345-0691.
The registration fee of $10 covers morning refreshments, lunch and handout materials.
Barkley can provide more information about the workshop at 814-623-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.