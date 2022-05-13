PSE: Second Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walk deadline June 1

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners invite gardening enthusiasts to join them June 4 for the second Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walk.
The guided walks, led by experienced Master Gardeners and staff, include the identification and growing information of over a dozen flowering plants found in Pennsylvania.
The walk on June 4 will be held at the Donohoe Demonstration Gardens (214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg) from 10 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration is required. Interested participants should visit the registration page — https://extension.psu.edu/flowering-trees-and-shrubs-walk — for the June 4 walk to register by June 1, 11:59 p.m. Registration is first-come, first-served, and the cost is $10 per participant.
“The Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walks provide an excellent opportunity for both seasoned and novice gardeners to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Pennsylvania’s native foliage,” said Wilma Light, Penn State Extension Master Gardener and tour guide for the May 1 walk in Ligonier Township.
“Participants can expect to learn more about native and flowering woody plants in our region, tips for how-to choose the right flowering trees and shrubs for their home landscape, hands-on identification of plants featured on the walk, cultural information and much more.”
According to Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator, Westmoreland County, participants should “be prepared to walk and stand for the full two-hour event duration and should wear sturdy and comfortable footwear. Walks are for adults only, 18-plus. No children or pets, please.”
The Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walks are a part of the “Get Outside with Penn State Extension” series, running May 1 through June 30 and featuring seven different workshops spanning multiple counties in Pennsylvania.
Workshops cover topics such as “Stream Health,” “Connect With Nature,” “Watershed Stewardship” and more.
Register at https://extension.psu.edu/flowering-trees-and-shrubs-walk or by calling customer service at 888-345-0691.
More information on the Get Outside series can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/home-page-topics/get-outside-with-extension.
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products and services.
In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs. With support from federal, state and county governments, extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.
Penn State Extension offers a variety of online non-credit courses for the public.
Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses and publications at their convenience, and register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.
