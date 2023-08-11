Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties is hosting its fourth annual Native Tree and Shrub Sale.
According to the email received Thursday from Justin Mansberger, Master Watershed Steward coordinator, the sale features “a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification.”
“There is something truly magical that happens when you start adding native species to the landscape. It’s one of the top ways to invite more birds, butterflies and native bee species to your yard,” said Leah Zerbe, a nature columnist and Master Watershed Steward. “If you plant it, they will come!”
Planting trees is also a great way to reduce flooding, stabilize soil and filter pollutants. All trees and shrubs are native to Pennsylvania and sourced from a preeminent native plant nursery. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Westmoreland/Indiana/Armstrong Master Watershed Steward Program and its efforts to share education and inspire improvements within our local watersheds. And remember, fall is one of the best times to plant new trees!
This is a pre-order-only sale. No plants will be sold at the pickup locations.
Ordering Details
Orders are being accepted now through Aug. 27, 2023. Pickup day is Friday, Oct. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Extension Office, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, east of Greensburg.
Order link: https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale
Learn more about the tree sale by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale. A complete list of trees and shrubs with planting requirements is available on the “Tree/Shrub Catalog” tab at https://tinyurl.com/MWS-2023TreeSale.
To place an order by phone, call 1-877-345-0691 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About Master Watershed Stewards
Master Watershed Steward Program educates and empowers volunteers to protect environmental resources. After receiving 40-plus hours of training, Master Watershed Stewards give back to the community by offering educational opportunities, collecting citizen science data, organizing clean-ups, working on wildlife habitat and stream restoration projects and more.
For answers to questions about the program or to learn how you can become a Master Watershed Steward volunteer in Westmoreland, Indiana or Armstrong counties, contact county coordinator Mansberger at jxm5608@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, call 610-378-1327 in advance of your visit.
