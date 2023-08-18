The Private Industry Council offers free smart device training for smart phones and tablets. Classes are scheduled in both Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
The next class in Westmoreland will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 219 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
The Fayette class is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at 112 Commonwealth Drive, Lemont Furnace.
Call 724-836-2600, ext. 222, for more information and to register. Space is “limited,” according to the email release from Aimee Firtz, career pathways and digital literacy instructor with the Private Industry Council.
