Derry Area Historical Society will host a free children’s event 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fulton House, 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
The pre-Presidents Day celebration will include “fun crafts, trivia and refreshments,” according to historical society spokeswoman Judy Johnston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.