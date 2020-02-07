Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced the American Legion Post 982 Pre-Lenten Fish Fry will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the post.
She said the fundraiser features a new menu and new prices, and diners may eat in or take out.
Call 724-423-9284 to place orders. The post is located at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown.
