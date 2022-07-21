PPG and the PPG Foundation, Carnegie Science Center and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation invite all future scientists to join the “Science at Play” event at PPG Paints Arena.
Packed with high-energy demonstrations, interactive activity stations, and a live “Science of Hockey” assembly from instructors with Carnegie Science Center, the program draws real-world connections to how science plays an integral part of the game of hockey. With more than 100 anticipated students per session from across the greater Pittsburgh area, this event is sure to inspire the next generation of innovators in the region.
Leaders from PPG, Carnegie Science Center, and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation include Evan Schall, director of communications, Pittsburgh Penguins; Maleisa Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation & Global Corporate Social Responsibility, and Jon Doctorick, director of STEM Outreach Programs at Carnegie Science Center.
The two-session event will take place Tuesday, July 26, from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Enter at First National Bank Gate.
To RSVP, register at the following link: PPG Science at Play Event Registration 2022 — Formstack.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes, and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when buying your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
