Powdermill Nature Reserve Ligonier Valley BPW's Feb. 22 topic

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club held a Pajama Party and re-gift fundraiser during the January business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Relaxing in cozy pajama attire, members purchased chances for gifts and 50/50 to support LVBPW charities.
The Ligonier Valley club’s next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Tara Hassler, LVBPW president, encourages members to wear “masks, beads and some snazzy yellow, green and purple in honor of Fat Tuesday or wear red supporting Foundation Month and Heart Disease Awareness Month.”
Guest speaker Luke DeGroote from Powdermill Nature Reserve will share information about this local attraction’s history and current information and events during Ligonier Valley BPW’s next meeting.
Powdermill Nature Reserve is Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s environmental research center and has been active near Rector since its 1956 inception.
Carol Wolford, the Ligonier club’s public relations chair, said, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on the website http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.”
