Derry First United Methodist Church will host a Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner on Saturday, June 18, at the 311 N. Ligonier St. church.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, invites the public to "bring Dad out and treat him to dinner. This is an eat-in or takeout dinner. The cost is $10 for pork, sauerkraut, hot dog, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll, cake and drink. Reserve your dinner by calling 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or just stop by the night of. We hope to see you there."
