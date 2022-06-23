The Grand Halle on Broad Street will feature The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh in concert at the fourth and final performance of the 2021-22 Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series.
The concert is scheduled to take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The wind quintet performs music on flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn.
“The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh is a woodwind quintet established in 2003 in Pittsburgh. Members of the group are active in many of the region’s orchestras,” noted bassoonist Steve Ehrin, who performs in the quintet and with the Johnstown Symphony.
The quintet will perform pieces such as “Simple Gifts” by Aaron Copland, selections from “Porgy and Bess” by George Gershwin (arranged by Holcombe), the “Roaring Fork Quintet” by Eric Ewazen, “Shenandoah” (arranged by Richard E. Brown) and “Three Shanties” by Malcolm Arnold.
There will be a 20-minute intermission and a meet-and-greet with the musicians after the concert.
“Some of the works programmed will not be performed in whole but will be a sampling of various styles of woodwind quintet repertoire,” added Ehrin. “We hope to provide an evening of ear-happy woodwind music!”
Some of the group’s accomplishments include a world premiere of local Pittsburgh composer Paul Critser’s “Wind Quintet” in 2018, recording “Three American Perennials” for author, composer, publisher, filmmaker and storyteller Rick Sowash’s CD, and completing the Pittsburgh premier of a new edition of the “Wind Quintet in A flat” by Gustav Holst containing previously unreleased material.
Collectively, the group shares a wide array of musical experiences and accomplishments, including performing with the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Johnstown Symphony and receiving the John Philip Sousa Award.
“The ensemble looks forward to returning to the Johnstown area to perform a concert at the Grand Halle,” said Ehrin.
The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh is the final performance in the premiere season of the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series. Four professional chamber groups, or musical groups with several musicians, are featured in “an intimate concert experience within the restored, vibrant Halle.”
The previous 2022 performances featured The Arpeggiare Quartet on March 6, Kamraton on March 20 and The Red Line String Quartet on May 26.
Tickets for The Aeolians Winds of Pittsburgh are now available online, over the phone or at the door.
The Grand Halle is committed to the health of the community. Guests will be required to wear masks at each Chamber Concert Series performance. In addition, tickets are limited to 150 guests per concert. For questions or an up-to-date status, contact The Grand Halle at 814-254-4033 or at info@grandhalle.com.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at the corner of Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District of Johnstown.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket; $20 per Series Special ticket (must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in the series). Everyone must have a ticket.
Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/concerts, via calling the box office at 814-254-4033, or at the door.
