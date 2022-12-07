Popular holiday service returns to The Grand Halle

On Friday, Dec. 16, The Service of Lessons and Carols will return to The Grand Halle on Broad Street in Johnstown.
This 7 p.m. service has become an annual holiday tradition at The Grand Halle. Typically a sold-out show, the service will feature local community members reading passages from the Scripture and holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and handbell performances by The Glory Ringers.
The audience will be invited to sing along to traditional holiday carols.
“We’re thrilled to feature The Service of Lessons and Carols at The Grand Halle this year,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager at The Grand Halle. “This is one of my favorite annual concerts, and it’s a chance to get the family together, sing a few carols, enjoy the musical performances from your local Johnstown Community, and get into the holiday spirit.”
The service is a re-creation of the famed annual “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” which has been featured at King’s College, Cambridge, England, every Christmas Eve since 1918 and can be heard in the United States on National Public Radio. The festival was introduced to the people of England as solace to those who were distressed and exhausted, particularly after the effects of World War I.
Audiences can expect the Halle’s acoustical qualities to showcase the organ, choral and handbell performances. The program centers upon the reading of nine lessons – scriptural passages foretelling the coming of the Messiah – by a wide variety of members of the greater Johnstown community.
“The Johnstown community is welcome to embrace the holiday spirit with the Christmas message, beautiful music, and the festive atmosphere of the Grand Halle,” said Kim Rauch, board chair for The Steeples Project. “The Service of Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to sing the carols of Christmas with family and friends, assisted by the Johnstown Area Community Chorus, and accompanied by the resonant tones of the historic Adam Stein pipe organ. This is a growing Johnstown tradition you don’t want to miss.”
Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/cultural-events or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Grand Halle is located at the corner of 306 Broad St. and Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District of Johnstown.
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students.
Wroblewski said, “Everyone must have a ticket.”
