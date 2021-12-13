Popular holiday service returns to The Grand Halle

The Service of Lessons and Carols returns to The Grand Halle at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, following a one-year disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically drawing sold-out audiences, the service will feature local community members reading passages from Scripture and holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and hand-bell performances by the Glory Ringers. The audience also will have ample opportunities to sing along on traditional holiday carols.
“We’re excited to invite our performers and the community back for this year’s Service of Lessons and Carols,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, Grand Halle program manager. “This service has been a community favorite, and it is a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit.”
The service is a re-creation of the famed “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” that has been performed annually since 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge, England. The service was introduced to the people of England as solace to those who were distressed and exhausted, particularly after the effects of World War I. The festival is broadcast annually here in the United States on National Public Radio.
A highlight of the program at The Grand Halle is the reading of nine lessons – scriptural passages foretelling the coming of the Messiah – by a wide variety of members of the greater Johnstown community.
“The Halle’s acoustical qualities brilliantly showcase the organ, choral and hand-bell performances,” noted Dave Hurst of The Steeples Project.
“The Service of Lessons and Carols is a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday with our community,” said Kim Rauch, board chair for The Steeples Project. “I recommend bringing friends and family to the restored and decorated Grand Halle for an evening that will lift your hearts in the true spirit of Christmas.”
Tickets are now available at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at the corner of Broad and Third Avenue, Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students. Everyone must have a ticket. Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com, via calling the box office at 814-254-4033 or at the door.
