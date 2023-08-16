Popular Bee Gees tribute show returns to Live! Casino

Live! Casino Pittsburgh this week announced that it's bringing the Australian Bee Gees Show back to the stage at The Venue Live! this September. The show is a 90-minute tribute to legendary rock and disco group The Bee Gees and is a fan-favorite in Las Vegas and around the world. Tickets for this popular show are on sale now.
Make sure to wear your dancing shoes as the Australian Bee Gees Show pays homage to five decades of musical success by the Gibb brothers, recreating the trio's clothes, style and moves. Fans will hear classic hits such as “Staying Alive,” “More Than a Woman,” “Night Fever” and “To Love Somebody.”
The Australian Bee Gees Show will hit the stage at The Venue Live! for two nightly concerts on Sept. 15 and 16. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m., and doors open an hour before each performance. Tickets range from $30 to $50, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/Australian-Bee-Gees.
“We're excited to bring this fan-favorite group back to The Venue Live! for a night of classic disco tunes that will have you singing along and dancing all night long," said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. "You'll have a hard time convincing yourself you didn't take a time machine back to 1978 to watch the actual Bee Gees."
