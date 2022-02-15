Pleasant Grove UMC will hold its annual Soup Sale March 5.
Choices are for chicken noodle, wedding, ham and bean, stuffed pepper, or beef vegetable.
Price is $6 per quart.
Orders are to be placed by calling Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leaving a message with your name, contact number and your choices.
She added, “Orders should be placed by March 1 to ensure availability. If not placed in advance, there is no guarantee it will be available.”
Orders will be ready for pickup at the church on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located approximately 4.5 miles south of Ligonier on Route 711;turn left onto Horseshoe Bend and right onto Pleasant Grove Road.
Proceeds are to assist in the church ministry and outreach.
