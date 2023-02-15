Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church has scheduled its annual Soup Sale for March 4.
Varieties include beef vegetable, chicken noodle, ham & bean, wedding, and stuffed pepper. Price is $8 per quart.
Advance orders are to be placed by contacting Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leave a message.
She said, “No guarantees on availability if not ordered in advance. Please order by March 1.”
Orders will be ready to be picked up at the Cook Township church between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Directions: Route 711 south of Ligonier, approximately 4.5 miles from Ligonier, turn left onto Horseshoe Bend Road to Pleasant Grove Road on right.
