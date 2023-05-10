Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will have its Election Day Spaghetti Dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian bread, salad, and choice of white or chocolate cake. Cost is $7 per adult, $4 for a child 4-11. Children 3 and under eat free. Spokeswoman Darleen Ross added in an email, “This remains a takeout only due to the election board using the dining room. We will be set up in the tent alongside the building. Vote and then enjoy a delicious dinner. Thanks to all who support this fundraiser.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.