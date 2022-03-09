Pittsburgh Opera was in the middle of rehearsals for its planned March 2020 performances of "Carmen" when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing it to cancel. Now two years later "Carmen" will be making its long-awaited return to the Benedum Center.
Set in 1830 Seville, Spain, "Carmen" is a roller-coaster of lust, deception and murder. Fiery Carmen, who lives her life to the fullest, can have any man she wants. But when she seduces naïve Cpl. Don José, she gets more than she bargains for.
Carmen works in a cigarette factory. When a knife fight with another employee leads to her arrest, she charms The corporal into letting her escape. Like a moth drawn to a flame, Don José forsakes his military career and the innocent peasant girl Micaëla for a life on the lam with Carmen and a band of smugglers.
Never one to settle down, the passionate Carmen gets bored with Don José and becomes involved with the glamourous, testosterone-filled bullfighter Escamillo. Left with nothing, Don José decides that if he can’t have Carmen, no one can.
Full of magnetic melodies, colorful costumes and tragic twists, you’ll fall in love with Georges Bizet’s one-and-only "Carmen."
The opera is sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage.
Full cast and artistic team information, plus a synopsis of the opera and musical excerpts, are available at pittsburghopera.org/carmen.
Performances:
Saturday, March 26, * 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29, * 7 p.m.
Friday, April 1, * 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 3, * 2 p.m.
Tickets:
Single tickets for adults start at $15; children and teens ages 6-18 are half-price.
For tickets, call 412-456-6666, visit the box office at Theater Square or go online at pittsburghopera.org/tickets or CulturalDistrict.org.
Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.
