Pittsburgh Opera will perform two operas this winter at its Bitz Opera Factory headquarters at 2425 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District.
The first opera is “The Rose Elf,” based on the fairy tale “The Elf of the Rose” by Hans Christian Andersen. Demonstrating that not all fairy tales have happy endings, a carefree Elf loses its innocence after witnessing a despicable crime, and resolves to give closure to the victim’s Beloved.
“The Rose Elf’s” performance dates are:
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 * 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 * 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 * 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 * 2 p.m.
The second opera is the world premiere of “In a Grove.” “In a Grove” is based on the short story by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, which inspired Kurosawa’s renowned film “Rashomon.” Set in 1920s rural Oregon, “In a Grove” is an innovative murder mystery that shows the elusive nature of truth.
“In a Grove’s” performance dates are:
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 * 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 * 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 * 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 * 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 * 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 3, 2022 * 7:30 p.m.
Each opera’s run time is approximately 60 minutes. Additional details about each opera can be found on the “In a Grove” and “The Rose Elf” webpages.
Pittsburgh Opera is requiring both mask-wearing and proof of COVID vaccination for all audience members. Full details on Pittsburgh Opera’s robust safety measures, along with protocols for medical/religious exemptions, are online at pittsburghopera.org/covid.
Tickets to each opera are $50. Tickets for children and teens ages 6-18 are $25. Group, student and other discounts are available. See pittsburghopera.org/tickets for details.
