Pittsburgh Opera’s fashion show "Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens" will be staged the evening of Monday, April 4, at the Bitz Opera Factory, 2425 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District.
Pittsburgh Opera is partnering with Eons Fashion Antique and Studio Booth on this fashion retrospective from the Eons Archives. Owned by Pittsburgh fashion maven Richard Parsakian, Eons is located at 5850 Ellsworth Ave. and offers vintage clothing and accessories for men and women from the 1880s through the 1980s.
"Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens" will showcase more than 100 years of fashion originals, including looks from Karl Lagerfeld, Norman Norrell, Ceil Chapman, Thierry Mugler, Halston, Claire McCardell and many more.
Studio Booth, Pittsburgh's premiere luxury salon & spa, located at 6343 Penn Ave., will again provide hair styling and makeup for the models showcasing this diverse collection.
Pittsburgh Opera’s award-winning Resident Artists will perform as well as walk the runway.
General admission tickets are $45 and come with a complimentary signature cocktail crafted by event partners Quantum Spirits and Mindful Hospitality Group. The signature cocktail is “The Icon," a bright and flamboyant combination of Quantum whiskey, mango, coconut, allspice, tea and lime. VIP tickets with a free Studio Booth product gift bag and other perks are available. Tickets are available online at pittsburghopera.org/diva.
Items on sale at the event will help benefit Pittsburgh Opera.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
All guests are requested to be fully vaccinated and wear masks during the performance.
"Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens'" Atelier sponsors are David and Gabriela Porges. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Christine Brondyke, manager of corporate development and special events, at 412-281-0912, ext. 225.
