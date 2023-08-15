Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to present annual Ballet Under the Stars Aug. 20

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre announced the return of its annual Ballet Under the Stars performance on Sunday, Aug. 20. The family-friendly event will take place at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres Park.
The free outdoor performance is part of Allegheny County’s 2023 Summer Concert Series.
“It is always a pleasure to perform our Ballet Under the Stars program at Hartwood Acres,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “We absolutely love to share our work in the beautiful, outdoor venue with new audiences and, of course, PBT’s loyal fans.”
Ballet Under the Stars takes place thanks in part to generous funding from Allegheny County and Green Mountain Energy. Registration for the performance is recommended. For more information about Ballet Under the Stars, visit pbt.org/hartwood.
• Free pre-show family activities / 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy picnics, food trucks and free kids’ stations, including grab-and-go crafts, face painting, balloon art and a dance class led by PBT team members.
• Picnic in the Park / 5:30-7:30 p.m.
PBT will host a pre-show Picnic in the Park. Join fellow ballet enthusiasts and PBT’s artistic director, McKinney, under the tent for drinks, dinner and the opportunity to meet PBT artists. Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children. Register online or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information.
• Free Mixed Repertory Performance / 7:30 p.m.
As the sun sets, PBT will present a mixed repertory performance featuring classical and contemporary works. The program for the performance is as follows, subject to change:
• La Esmerelda Pas de Deux | Choreography by Jules Perrot | Staged by Alexandre Silva
Artists: Ariana Chernyshev and David O’Matz
• Monger Excerpts | Choreography by Barak Marshall
Artists: PBT Company
Theme and Variations Excerpt | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust
Artists: Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst
• The Sleeping Beauty Act II Excerpt | Choreography by Marius Petipa
Artists: Corey Bourbonniere, Erin Casale, Ariana Chernyshev, Sujanya Dhillon, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Cecilia Hernandez, Abigail Huang, Caitlyn Mendicino, Amanda Morgan, Grace Rookstool, Joanna Schmidt and Diana Yohe.
• Swan Lake Act II “White Swan Pas de Deux” | Choreography by Lev Ivanov | Staged by Barbara Bears
Artists: Tommie Lin O’Hanlon and Colin McCaslin
• Catharsis Excerpt | Choreography by Yoshiaki Nakano
Artists Corey Bourbonniere, Hannah Carter, Erin Casale, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Josiah Kauffman, Caitlyn Mendocino, Jacob Miller, Luke Mosher and Grace Rookstool
Finale | Choreography by McKinney
Artists Corey Bourbonniere, Erin Casale, Ariana Chernyshev, Christian García Campos, Matthew Griffin, Abigail Huang, Amanda Morgan, Luke Mosher, Tommie Lin O’Hanlon, Grace Rookstool and Kurtis Sprowls
Coming to PBT in 2023-24 season:
“Light in the Dark”: Oct. 27-29 at the Byham Theater;
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 8-28 at the Benedum Center;
“Beauty and the Beast”: Feb. 16-25 at the Benedum Center;
“Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra”: April 5-7 at the Benedum Center, and
“Cinderella with the PBT Orchestra”: May 17-19 at the Benedum Center.
Ticket Information
Single tickets start at $29. Season subscriptions are also available. Three-ballet packages start at $82.50 per person. More information is available at pbt.org/subscribe or by calling 412-454-9107.
Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. Other details are available at pbt.org/groups.
About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is “a nationally recognized ballet company of 38 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region.”
Under the leadership of McKinney and Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler, the company performs “a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually.”
