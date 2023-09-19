PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will partner with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School to present “Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes,” a shortened version of PBT’s beloved “The Nutcracker.”
“This stunning, annual event combines the enchantment of ‘The Nutcracker’ with Phipps’ gorgeous Winter Flower Show on Monday, Nov. 20,” PBT announced in an email release.
Attendees will enjoy classic dances from Terrence S. Orr’s “The Nutcracker,” including the “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers,” performed by talented pre-professional dancers from PBT School. After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet session and photo event with the dancers before exploring the conservatory for a preview of some of the colorful poinsettias, glowing evergreens and festive displays of Phipps’ Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.
“The PBT School is always so excited to participate in ‘Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes’ at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens,” said Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. “It is such a magical experience for both the dancers and the audience. There is nothing like Tchaikovsky and ballet amidst the splendor of flowers.”
Phipps and PBT School will offer three sessions of “Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes” with performances at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Admission costs $38 for adults and $20 for children and includes an exclusive 50%-off ticket special to attend PBT’s full-length performance of “The Nutcracker,” onstage at the Benedum Center Dec. 8-28, 2023. Additionally, Phipps members and PBT subscribers receive a 10% discount on “Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes” tickets.
Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 26, and can be secured by visiting www.pbt.org or calling 412-454-9107.
About Phipps ConservatoryFounded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh is “a globally recognized green leader with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Encompassing 15 acres including a historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct indoor and outdoor gardens and industry-leading sustainable architecture and operations, Phipps attracts more than half a million visitors annually from around the world.”
Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.
About Pittsburgh Ballet TheatrePittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is “a nationally recognized ballet company of 38 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually.”
Additional information and ticket purchases for PBT performances, including its annual production of “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 8-28, can be found at https://www.pbt.org/performance-category/2023-2024-season/
