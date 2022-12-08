Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker' to open Friday at Benedum

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s magical holiday show, “The Nutcracker,” will open 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Benedum Center.
The family-friendly ballet will run for three weeks, holding its last performance of the year 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will offer multiple Nutcracker-themed programs in conjunction with performances. Audience members are invited to join PBT at the theater for a series of pre-and post-show enrichment experiences, including:
• Sugar Plum Fairy Photos — Dec. 9-28. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be returning for photos for the first time since 2019. Children can meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and take photos with her in the lower lobby at the Benedum Center before each show and during intermission. Physical photos will not be printed, but families will be able to capture memories with their own cameras or mobile phones. The event is free, but donations benefiting the PBT School are recommended, and thank-you gifts will be provided.
• The Nutcracker Family Workshop — Saturday, Dec. 10. This event will take place at 12:45 p.m., prior to the afternoon matinee. The event will include Nutcracker story time, crafts and more for kids and families! Registration required.
• Artist Q & A — Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will take place after the 7 p.m. performance has finished. PBT artists Ariana Chernyshev, Gabrielle Thurlow and William Moorewill answer audience questions about “The Nutcracker.” No registration needed.
• Curtain Up! — Sunday, Dec. 11. Watch the last few minutes of company class on stage at 11 a.m.; preview the ballet with PBT artist Jonathan Breight. No registration necessary.
• Audio-described Performance — Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance), Dec. 18 at noon and Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance). Live narration of the performance for those with blindness or vision impairment, or for anyone who’d like to listen! Patrons should visit Guest Services before the show for assistance. No registration necessary.
• Sensory-Friendly Performances — Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. These two family-inclusive, sensory-friendly performances are for audiences of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. No registration is required.
“This is the 20th year that we will be performing ‘The Nutcracker’ based on the choreography and concept of our wonderful former artistic director, Terrence Orr,” said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. “The Pittsburgh additions make this such a fun and special production. From the Kaufmann’s clock and Shadyside location to the tributes to The Pittsburgh National Aviary and the Kennywood carousel! It’s a heartwarming show that everyone should see this holiday season!”
The annual production features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown. The company’s production of “The Nutcracker” includes five scenes, more than 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School.
Adding to the production’s enchantment are a Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, falling snow and more than 30 sleight-of-hand tricks created by a professional magician.
Ticket Information
Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
Subscription packages start at $84 at pbt.org or 412-454-9107 and offer subscriber benefits and 20% savings over single tickets. Groups of eight or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups. PBT’s new flex passes allow you to enjoy ballet your way! Purchase 4, 6, 8 or 10 passes now and use them at any time, at any performance in any seat (zones 1-4 only). Enjoy subscriber prices and benefits while having complete flexibility over your ballet experience.
Detailed information about the theater’s COVID-19 protocols – including mask and vaccine requirements – is available at trustarts.org/welcome.
“The Nutcracker” is one of the best-known ballets of all time, based on German author E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” The first ballet adaptation premiered in 1892 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. PBT has performed versions of “The Nutcracker” since the 1970s and presented Orr’s Pittsburgh-inspired interpretation since 2002.
PBT’s version opens with a Christmas Eve party in early 20th-century Shadyside, where a gift from mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer sparks an adventure for young Marie Stahlbaum.
The story unfolds through classical dancing, ranging from the ethereal Snow Scene to the virtuosic dances of the Land of Enchantment. The choreography culminates with a grand pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier before the story returns to the Stahlbaum home, leaving Marie to wonder, “Was it all a dream?”
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is generously sponsored by Highmark, Giant Eagle and Clearview.
Coming up next in the 2022-23 season:
“Dracula”: Feb. 10-12 at the Benedum Center.
“The Masters Program” with the PBT Orchestra: April 14-16 at the Benedum Center.
“The Sleeping Beauty” with the PBT Orchestra: May 19-21 at the Benedum Center.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is “a nationally recognized ballet company of 30 professional dancers, a training institution for more than 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in more than 50 performances annually at home and on tour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.