Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s The Master’s Program: Balanchine and Beyond April 14-16

Three works from internationally acclaimed, award-winning ballet choreographers will take center stage at the Benedum Center April 14-16 with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s The Master’s Program: Balanchine and Beyond.
The mixed repertory program features works that showcase classical dancing with contemporary twists, heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra.
The program includes Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon’s moody and romantic Polyphonia, Jorma Elo’s intricate 1st Flash and the exquisite Theme and Variations from George Balanchine, the father of 20th-century ballet.
“We are thrilled to present this magnificent and majestic trio of works from three master ballet choreographers,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “Audiences will marvel at the intricate choreography and amazingly versatile dance skills on display, performed to powerful music from the PBT Orchestra.”
The performance begins with Polyphonia, widely regarded as choreographer Wheeldon’s breakthrough contemporary ballet. From dark to romantic to frenzied duets, Polyphonia features four brilliantly evocative movements. The ballet, set to eclectic piano music by György Ligeti, highlights the artists’ athleticism and provides an intriguing contrast between contemporary and classical ballet elements.
Elo’s 1st Flash is a unique sensory experience for audiences. Dancers appear to move at the speed of light while articulating the collective body in perfect harmony. The energetically paced piece is a showcase for modern, avant-garde movements set to Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor.
To complete the program, audiences will delight in ballet legend Balanchine’s beloved Theme and Variations. Balanchine wrote that this piece is intended “to evoke that great period in classical dancing when Russian ballet flourished with the aid of Tchaikovsky’s music.” A work robust with gilded grandeur, Theme and Variations is set to the final movement of Tchaikovsky’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 and culminates in a full stage 26-artist polonaise.
ScheduleThree performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on the following dates and times:
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.
Ticket InformationSingle tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.
Theater ProgramsAudience members will have the opportunity to meet Adam W. McKinney, PBT’s new artistic director, as well as to join PBT online and at the theater for a series of pre-and post-show programs for The Masters Program: Balanchine and Beyond.
Meet & Greet with McKinney, Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 — During show intermissions and after each performance.
Director’s Cut | Friday, April 14 | 6:30 p.m.
Répétiteurs Judy Fugate (Theme and Variations) and Michele Gifford (Polyphonia) join McKinney to discuss the ballets.
Artist Q & A | Saturday, April 15 | after the performance
PBT dancers take questions after the show.
Curtain Up! | Sunday, April 16 | 1 p.m.
Watch the last few minutes of company class on stage, and chat with McKinney about the production.
Audio-described performance | Sunday, April 16 | 2 p.m.
Live narration of the performance for those with blindness or vision impairment, or for anyone who’d like to listen! No registration necessary.
Coming NextPBT’s 2022-23 season finale, “The Sleeping Beauty” with the PBT Orchestra: May 19-21 at the Benedum Center.
PBT’s 2023-24 Season“Light in the Dark” Oct. 27-29 at the Byham Theater
“The Nutcracker” Dec. 8-28 at the Benedum Center
“Beauty and the Beast” Feb. 16-25, 2024, at the Benedum Center
“Spring Mix” with the PBT Orchestra April 5-7, 2024, at the Benedum Center
“Cinderella” with the PBT Orchestra: May 17-19, 2024, at the Benedum Center
Season subscriptions are now available. More information is available at pbt.org/subscribe or by calling 412-454-9107.
About Pittsburgh Ballet TheatrePittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969.
Today, PBT is a nationally recognized ballet company of 30 professional dancers, a training institution for more than 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region.
The company, under the leadership of McKinney and Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually.
