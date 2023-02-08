Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s 'Dracula' to run Feb. 10-12

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s premiere of Michael Pink’s world-renowned “Dracula” will open 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
PBT said in an email, “There are just four performances of this internationally famous and wildly popular dance drama, from Feb. 10 through 12 only. Pink’s vision of ‘Dracula’ is truly unlike any other ballet as it combines exquisite storytelling with theatrical choreography and seductive sensuality to create an enticing and riveting performance.”
“We’re thrilled to be presenting the Pittsburgh premiere of Michael Pink’s ‘Dracula,’” said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. “Just as exciting, Adam McKinney, our incoming artistic director, will be in town this weekend. Experiencing a performance like ‘Dracula’ will be so much fun for audiences — and everyone will also have the chance to meet Adam!”
In addition to meeting McKinney, audience members can participate in the following “Dracula”-related programs:
• Director’s Cut / Opening Night Preview | Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Mezzanine level, Benedum Center. Join choreographer Pink, Milwaukee Ballet artistic director, for a look into the concept and choreography for “Dracula.” Seating is limited, register at https://www.pbt.org/directors-cut-registration-dracula/
• Meet & Greet with McKinney, PBT’s new artistic director | Friday, Feb. 10; Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12 | During show intermissions and after each performance.
• Artist Q & A | Friday, Feb. 10 | After the performance.
PBT dancers take your questions after the show. No registration necessary.
• Performance Preview | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m.
A quick introduction to the production. No registration necessary.
• Curtain Up! | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 1 p.m.
Watch the last few minutes of company class on stage, and chat with PBT creatives about the ballet. No registration necessary.
• Audio-described Performance | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 2 p.m.
Live narration of the performance for those with blindness or vision impairment, or for anyone who’d like to listen. No registration necessary.
Pink’s “Dracula” is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel detailing London businessman Jonathan Harker’s journey to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula, who at first seems the perfect picture of courtly elegance and menacing force. However, Dracula, a vampire surviving on the blood of the living, casts spells over Jonathan and his friends, who must sacrifice everything to stop him.
Pink created “Dracula” in 1996 in collaboration with England’s Northern Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Gable (1940-1998). Widely regarded as a ballet far ahead of its time, the production has maintained its appeal as a cutting-edge and theatrical presentation of the unique style of “dance drama” that made Pink famous.
The score is by Philip Feeney, the costume and set design are by Tony Award-winner Lez Brotherston and the lighting design is by Emmy Award-winner David Grill.
Note: This production of “Dracula” is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.
Performance Schedule
Four “Dracula” performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh the following dates and times:
Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.
Ticket Information
Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Tickets for high school and college students are available for $26. More information on this discount is available by calling 412-454-9101.
Subscription packages start at $84 at pbt.org or 412-454-9107 and offer subscriber benefits and 20% savings over single tickets. Groups of eight or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups.
Accessibility Programs
PBT will offer an audio-described performance of “Dracula,” featuring live narration for patrons with blindness or low vision, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. Patrons should visit Guest Services before the show for assistance and can find additional details about accessibility services at pbt.org.
Coming Up in 2022-23 Season:
The Masters Program with the PBT Orchestra: April 14-16 at Benedum Center.
“The Sleeping Beauty” with the PBT Orchestra: May 19-21 at Benedum Center.
About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been “Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is a nationally recognized ballet company of 35 professional dancers, a training institution for more than 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in more than 50 performances annually at home and on tour.”
