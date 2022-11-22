The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg (150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township) will host a Vitalant blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Susan M. Isola, director of media relations at Pitt-Greensburg, said, “The blood drive will be open to the public as long as the COVID-19 rating in Westmoreland County remains in the low to medium range. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted.”
To schedule an appointment:
• Go to DonateBlood.CentralBloodBank.org.
• Choose “Donor Login” if you have previously donated with Vitalant or Central Blood Bank.
• If you have not previously donated with Vitalant or Central Blood Bank, choose “New Donor.”
• At the “Schedule your Appointment Today” screen, scroll down using the far right scroll bar and enter group code CU190062 to schedule your much needed donation.
• If you cannot schedule online, call 412-209-7000.
