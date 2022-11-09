The Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company welcomes new Theatre Director Christina Allaback, Ph.D., as it takes on Tennessee Williams’ classic American drama “A Streetcar Named Desire” for its fall production.
The show will run Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 (7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 13 (2:30 p.m.) in Ferguson Theater (Smith Hall, Pitt-Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township).
General admission is $5 (cash only, please), and tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Allaback.
“A Streetcar Named Desire” tells the story of Blanche DuBois who, after losing the family plantation (Belle Reve), travels to New Orleans to stay with her sister, Stella, and her unsavory brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski.
“I wanted to do this show as my first, here at Pitt-Greensburg, because it is one of the best pieces of American dramatic literature and every college student should know it,” said Allaback. “It’s also a play that can speak to us today. While we have progressed since 1947, in many ways, American society is still caught in those same traps found in 1947.”
Allaback graduated from the University of Oregon with her doctorate in 2009. A theatre and performance studies scholar, she has presented and published articles on such topics as Phish and jamband fan subcultures, The San Francisco Mime Troupe, “Nerd” theatre, and American belly dancing. She spent the last 18 years in Oregon, where she ran the theatre at Umpqua Community College and Trek Theatre, a grassroots science fiction theatre troupe in Eugene, Oregon. Before starting her master’s degree at Illinois State University, she lived in Chicago where she founded a feminist sketch comedy theatre troupe called Eclectic Muse with women she met training at the Second City Conservatory.
“I have great student-actors who are excited to share this work with everyone,” said Allaback of the first cast she has assembled at Pitt-Greensburg. “It’s been tough to grapple with the issues in this play, but they’ve risen to the challenge and will show their strengths as individuals and artists.”
Sam Couch (Stanley Kowalski) is a first-year marketing major from York. He is excited to be performing in his first show at Pitt-Greensburg. His previous performances include roles in high school productions as Henry Saunders (“Lend Me a Tenor”) and The Stage Manager (“Our Town”). This past summer, he directed his first play (“Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”) with the White Rose Players, a theatre group he founded.
Grant Gaal (Steve Hubbell) is a fourth-year communication major from Jeannette. Gaal is making his acting debut with the Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company.
Clayton E. Gregg V (Duke) is a third-year accounting major with a minor in visual and performing arts (theatre concentration) from Connellsville. Performing since junior high school, his past roles include Grimsby (“The Little Mermaid”), Joly in (“Les Misérables”) and the Ensemble (“Phantom of the Opera,” “The Lion King Jr.” and “Hairspray Jr.”). He has been cast in multiple Pitt-Greensburg productions, most recently portraying Clive (“See How They Run”) in the spring 2022 production.
Natalie Maxino (Mexican Woman), is a first-year student majoring in the social sciences (public policy with minors in psychology and sociology). A native of Greensburg, she does photography in her spare time and frequently works with local small businesses.
Sydney McLaughlin (she/her) (The Young Collector) is a first-year biology major from West Homestead. While she debuts on the Ferguson Theater stage in this production, she was a frequent high-school theatre performer as Louisa Von Trapp (“The Sound of Music”), Ensemble (“My Fair Lady”), herself (“Godspell”) and Oliver (“Oliver!”). McLaughlin also performs with the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers.
Reilly Reis (she/her) (Eunice Hubbell) is a fourth-year political science major from Woodland Hills. Her performances at Pitt Greensburg include Lin (“The Great American Trailer Park Musical), Miss Skillon (See How They Run”) and Morten Kiil (“An Enemy of the People”). Reis also is a member of the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers and is studying vocal performance with Cynthia Ortiz-Barclay, instructor of music, in Pitt-Greensburg’s voice and piano studio program.
Loryn Roadman (Nurse) is a fourth-year student from Connellsville. Her previous roles on the Pitt-Greensburg stage include Sergeant Towers (“See How They Run”) and Trailer Park Angel (“The Great American Trailer Park Musical”). She also was involved in her high school theater program as Ensemble (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”), Milkmaid (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Orchestra (“Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Misérables”).
Madison Vogel (Stella Kowalksi) is a second-year psychology major (clinical/counseling focus) and a visual and performing arts (theatre concentration) minor from Penn Hills. This is Vogel’s third performance on the Ferguson Theater stage, where she previously portrayed Pippi (“The Great American Trailer Park Musical”) and Penelope Toop (“See How they Run”).
Olivia Richard (stage manager) is a second-year early childhood education major from McDonald who has been involved in theater since elementary school. This is her third production with the Pitt-Greensburg Theater Company. She served as props master for the shows “See How They Run” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” during the 2021-22 academic year. This is her debut as stage manager.
Marris Sobotka (they/them) (Blanche) is excited to debut at Pitt-Greensburg in this role. Sobotka is a first-year political science major from Bay Shore, New York, whose previous show credits include Kitty (“The Drowsy Chaperone”) and Hope (“Urinetown”).
Anna Wicks (costume designer) is a third-year nursing major. After serving as a costume assistant for the company’s previous two productions, Wicks will lead the costume design for “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.