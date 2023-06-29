Pitt-Greensburg seeking submissions for fall art show

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is seeking submissions to its seventh annual art show, part of its Blue & Gold Celebration 2023.
The show features a Judged Category and a General Category, both offering the opportunity for artists to win awards and prizes, according to an email release from the Hempfield Township campus.
The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg showcases the artistic talent of those who live and work in the region, as well as those in the campus community.
The exhibit will run from Monday, Sept. 25, through Thursday, Oct. 6. Artwork will be available for viewing at Millstein Library (second floor) during normal hours of operation.
A reception will be held Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to announce the winners. Artwork, as designated by the artists, will be available for sale.
“We look forward to welcoming the artist to campus and showcasing their talent,” said Julia Sefcheck, alumni engagement officer at Pitt-Greensburg. “We receive a variety of genres as well as a wide representation in age and skill level. It’s exciting to see each piece of art as they are delivered.”
The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg allows artists to choose whether they want to compete in the Judged Category or the General Category.
While open to all artists, the Judged Category was added at the request of some participants who are professional artists. The Judged Category allows artists to submit up to five current pieces to be evaluated for special recognition by three judges. The top vote-getter in each category will be awarded a prize. Those pieces receiving the second- and third-highest scores in each category will receive a certificate.
Artwork may be submitted in the Judged Category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography, and mixed media. All pieces must be original. Two-dimensional pieces are preferred, but small three-dimensional pieces will be accepted. All pieces should not exceed 3 feet wide by 6 feet long to fit the display panels. Artwork should be matted/framed and/or equipped for hanging. To be entered into the Judged Category, artists will be assessed an entry fee of $10 per piece plus a $1 processing fee at registration.
The General Category provides a venue for artists within the Pitt community and surrounding communities to share their work. Three winners will be named “fan favorites” from these pieces and awarded prizes. Winners will be chosen based on a fan-favorite voting system. Voting will take place from Sept. 25 to 28 during Millstein Library’s operating hours.
Artwork may be submitted in the General Category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, digital art, and graphic art. All pieces must be original. Two-dimensional pieces are preferred, but small three-dimensional pieces will be accepted.
All pieces should not exceed 3 feet wide by 6 feet long to fit the display panels. Artwork should be matted/framed and/or equipped for hanging. To be entered into the General Category, artists will be assessed an entry fee of $5 per piece plus a $1 processing fee at the time of registration. There is no limit to the number of pieces an artist registers.
Artists may register their entries online at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show through Sept. 8.
All registered pieces must be dropped off at Millstein Library 201 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Sept. 14, Sept. 15, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Artwork also may be dropped off Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Early and late submissions will not be accepted.
Complete details about the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
Questions may be directed to the Office of Alumni Relations at 724-836-7496 or pgaa@pitt.edu.
