Pitt-Greensburg offers its Preview Pitt Open House, other opportunities to visit campus

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg offers multiple opportunities for high school students to visit the Hempfield Township campus and meet faculty and students to learn more about what is available through our academic and athletic programs.
Prospective students must register to attend any of these events at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus.
The Preview Pitt Open House is scheduled for Saturday, April 1. This open house event allows prospective students and their families to learn about the admissions process, meet with faculty to learn about academic programs, and tour the campus with a current student.
Prospective students interested in learning about Pitt-Greensburg’s B.S. in nursing program can register to attend the Nursing Information session on Tuesday, March 21. This one-hour virtual session allows students to meet and chat with Tricia Fronczek, M.S., RN-BC, CCRN, instructor of nursing. The admissions team will also be available to answer questions. This Zoom session provides an overview of the Pitt Nursing program and the job market while explaining how nursing majors obtain clinical experience. Registration is required in order to obtain the login information.
Other opportunities for prospective students include (registration is required):
• Self-Serve Drive-Thru Campus Tour, which provides the opportunity to get a feel for the campus at your own convenience.
• Virtual Visits with an Admissions Counselor that are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Prospective students can attend an online one-on-one meeting with an admissions counselor and view the virtual tour of campus.
Prospective students interested in playing an NCAA Division III sport can arrange to speak with the athletic recruiters and visit campus. Go to https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus to take a short survey of your interests and register for your visit.
Questions? Call 724-836-9880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.