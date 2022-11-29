“Wild Gratitude,” Pitt-Greensburg’s fall 2022 storytelling showcase, is bringing together visiting writers, students, faculty, and alumni authors for readings, performances and book launch celebrations. All events begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge (Chambers Hall on the Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township, campus). All the events are free and open to the public.
The schedule includes:
• Tuesday, Nov. 29: Storytellers’ Showcase featuring Pitt-Greensburg poets, writers, filmmakers and digital storytellers. Free-book table, on-site Typewriter Poems, and more.
• Wednesday, Nov. 30: VOICES Reading Series Live with poets Scott Silsbe and Adriana E. Ramirez; opening readers include Pitt-Greensburg students Kaiden Ciongoli and Jeanette Hutzell. Books by visiting authors will be available for sale and signing.
• Thursday, Dec. 1: Book Launch celebration for authors Adam Matcho (“Cash for Gold”) and Celeste Gainey (…while we were waiting to become part of our century”), with opening readings by Pitt-Greensburg students Misha Laity and Caitlin Cruser. Copies of authors’ limited-edition books, created by the Pitt-Greensburg Literary and Online Publishing class, will be available for sale ($8) and author signings.
Reception to follow the readings.
The “Wild Gratitude” events are organized by Creative and Professional Writing faculty Dave Newman and Lori Jakiela.
Newman, himself a graduate of Pitt-Greensburg’s writing program, has published seven books and won multiple awards and acclaim for his writing. His latest novel, “East Pittsburgh Downlow,” was praised by Pittsburgh City Paper as a life-sustaining book about working-class survival. His newest book, “The Same Dead Songs,” is forthcoming in 2023.
“As a working-class kid who dreamed of being a writer, I found my home at Pitt-Greensburg a long time ago,” Newman said. “The sense of community, the talent here, the way our writers care about and support one another. It’s incredible. It’s wonderful to celebrate Pitt-Greensburg’s tradition of nurturing young writers and dreamers and building our vibrant literary community through these storyteller events.”
Jakiela is also the author of seven books, including the award-winning memoir “Belief Is Its Own Kind of Truth, Maybe.” A member of the Pitt-Greensburg faculty for more than two decades, she’s seen the publishing success of many former students and believes in the power of stories to transform and enrich lives.
“Stories help us navigate the world. They help us share our experiences with others, celebrate our differences, and bring us together in our common humanity,” Jakiela said. “Our storytellers’ events are like a Thanksgiving banquet. So much joy to share.”
For more information about the storytelling week, the VOICES reading series, or the Creative & Professional Writing Program at Pitt-Greensburg, contact Jakiela at loj@pitt.edu or 724-836-7481.
