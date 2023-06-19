June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Worldwide, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Those who attend this month’s Mall Walkers, sponsored by Independence Health System, Thursday, June 22, in the food court of Westmoreland Mall will learn the signs and symptoms of dementia and how to decrease risk, according to an email from IHS spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
Family medicine physician Jessie Milliken, D.O., will also discuss medications that support brain health.
Doors to the food court open at 7:45 a.m., and the presentation begins at 8:20 a.m.
