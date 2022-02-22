Spring musical season is just around the corner, and the Penn-Trafford Drama Guild players aren’t fiddling around.
Their production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” the beloved story of a small, tradition-steeped town in 1905 Russia, will run for two weekends this April.
Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; with Sunday matinees April 3 and April 10 at 3 p.m. in Penn-Trafford’s Performing Arts Center, Route 130, Harrison City.
Advance ticket sales opened Monday, Feb. 21. Tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60379.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for students, children, seniors and military personnel/veterans. All tickets are reserved seating.
Based on Sholom Aleichem’s “Tevye and His Daughters,” “Fiddler on the Roof” is set in Anatevka, Russia, a small town where Jews and Russians live in delicate balance. During the course of the show, the time-honored traditions of Anatevka are embraced and challenged by Tevye (played by Penn-Trafford senior Nick Freilino), his wife Golde (portrayed by junior Phelan Newman), and their vibrant community as they witness Tevye’s and Golde’s daughters — Tzeitel (double-cast featuring seniors Leah Kazmarkiewicz and Cameron Powell); Hodel (seniors Maura Coiner and Becca Mills) and Chava (seniors Ella Coy and Paige Currie) — grow up and fall in love in a time of extraordinary change.
The production is directed by Tom Bekavac, with assistant director Alyssa Curran, with choreography by Felicia Freger and musical/vocal direction by Beverly Rubright.
After its premier in 1964, “Fiddler” became the longest-running Broadway musical in history, a title it maintained for almost 10 years. It is a story that captures the essential human longings for love, community, success, freedom, family and meaning. "Fiddler" features such iconic songs as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”
For more information about the show or about theater at Penn-Trafford, visit https://pthsdramaguild.com.
