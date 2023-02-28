The Penn-Trafford High School Drama Guild this spring will go on a magical and colorful journey under the sea with its presentation of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid!"
The show is scheduled for two weekends, starting 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The second weekend is March 31 to April 2.
Tickets went on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 27. www.pthsdramaguild.com.
Kelly Arlia, PTDG parent board secretary, added in an email, "Adults and children alike will enjoy this wonderful and timeless musical! The students and staff of the Drama Guild are all working hard to bring this magical story of the beautiful mermaid that longed to be human to life! And with the hard work and dedication the students and staff put into every show they do, there is no doubt this will be one that will make a huge splash!"
There are 16 seniors in the cast and crew for this show. They have become mentors to the younger and newest classmates.
“It’s been rewarding to see the underclassmen perform so well during the rehearsal process,” senior Zach Grabowski said when asked about the theater experience, “It's given me an opportunity to spend time with a great group of people for a huge part of their lives.”
Grace Smith, another senior, agrees, “The drama guild helped me make new friends these last few years. I have a much bigger leadership role. I may be in the ensemble, but because I am a senior, I get to help lead the underclassmen with certain tasks that the other leads might not be able to take part in.”
For a lot of the seniors, it’s the magic of finally putting on the show that they look forward to the most. “Of course, it’s a lot more sentimental as it’s my last show at PTDG. Doing an upbeat and popular children’s show really has me excited to perform it for little kids. I can't wait to see them sing and dance along to the songs with us,” said Mia Cavada when asked about her thoughts.
Dom Randall, a stage manager, said, “I look forward to the sound of the audience. This show is my absolute favorite Disney show so when I see the audience applaud, scream, and shout I know it will be such an amazing feeling.”
Kasey Koziak, who will play Ursula the first weekend, added, “I feel the most rewarding part of the rehearsal process so far has been hearing the whole cast sing some of the shows biggest songs. Everyone sounds so amazing and I’m excited for everyone to hear it.”
Jen Haberberger, who is back as producer, stated, “We’re all very excited to work on our first Disney production with 'The Little Mermaid.' We have an incredible behind the scenes team working on creating so many magical elements and the students, both on the stage and with all of the crews, are working very hard to create a complete underwater wonderland of the Penn-Trafford stage. When I hear the kids sing at rehearsal, I get chills! We all can’t wait for the community to see the show!”
