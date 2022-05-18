Penn State Master Gardeners to present webinar on importance of native plants in residential gardens

UNIVERSITY PARK — Join Penn State Master Gardeners for a May 21 virtual event to learn about why it is important to include native plants in your home garden!
Have you ever wondered what makes a plant “native,” or why so many gardeners are planting native species instead of or in addition to species from other parts of the globe?
Join Penn State Extension’s presentation on “The Importance of Native Plants in the Residential Garden” to learn more. It will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Online registration can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/importance-of-native-plants-in-residential-gardens or call customer service at 888-345-0691.
Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants will also receive access to the webinar recording.
