Penn State Master Gardeners are inviting members of the public to a free open house at their flagship demonstration garden located at 214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg, on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine).
Visitors can stroll throughout the garden at their own pace and visit with Penn State Master Gardeners who will be located throughout the garden to talk about the garden and to answer questions.
In addition to touring the gardens, visitors will have the opportunity to ask gardening questions related to their own gardens. Members of the Garden Hotline team will be available to offer insight into problems with vegetable gardening, weeds, plant diseases, or other issues that home gardeners are experiencing.
“This year, our Demonstration Garden volunteers faced many of the same challenges as the home gardener,” said Mandy Smith, Westmoreland County Master Gardener coordinator in an email release.
“Lack of rain, the high heat in late May and deer browsing have been challenging to our gardens this year, but the gardens look great in spite of that.”
The Richard E. Thorn Memorial Demonstration Garden at Donohoe Center is the largest and most diverse of the demonstration gardens that have been designed and tended by Penn State Master Gardeners in Westmoreland County. It is comprised of 16 different garden areas that feature different plants and gardening styles and techniques.
Other demonstration gardens are located at Twin Lakes Park, the Westmoreland County Court House, Ligonier Country Market and Loyalhanna Watershed Association grounds, and Historic Hanna’s Town.
One of the most popular gardens during the open house is bound to be the Daylily Garden, which will be at peak bloom. In addition to admiring the flowers, visitors will want to take note of a new fence that was installed this year around the daylilies to cut down on the deer browsing.
The low cost easily installed fence made of fishing line and U-Channel posts was installed as a test project and has had promising results.
The newly planted Children’s Pollinator Garden, designed to provide educational and sensory experiences for the youngest gardeners, is also new this year and will continue to evolve.
Guests at the open house will also find information about common gardening dilemmas, such as finding plants that grow well in our region, composting at home, maintaining a pollinator-friendly garden, using native plants, and fighting the spread of spotted lanternfly and other invasive species.
Snacks and refreshments will be available.
For more information about the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County and their demonstration gardens, check their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WestmorelandCountyMasterGardeners or visit
https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/westmoreland/demonstration-gardens/donohoe-center-demonstration-gardens.
* * *
The Richard E. Thorn Memorial Demonstration Garden at Donohoe Center is comprised of 16 individual garden areas featuring specific types of plants or gardening techniques:
• Welcome Garden is near the entrance to the gardens from the parking lot, with a mixture of native and ornamental plants.
• Annual Bed where newer annual plants and varieties are evaluated throughout the summer for their hardiness to weather conditions and browsing deer.
• Children’s Pollinator Garden, aka Pollinator Lane, featuring plants from A to Z, will be a fun and educational experience for budding gardeners.
• Conifer Garden features a selection of shrubs and trees that grow well in western Pennsylvania.
• Cottage Garden highlights popular tried and true old-fashioned plants enjoyed by our grandparents.
• Daylily Garden features 90 different cultivars of various colors.
• Deer Resistant Garden includes trees and shrubs that tend to be unpopular with deer and are termed “resistant.”
• Four Seasons Garden includes something in bloom from each of the four seasons.
• Grossheim Memorial is an East Meets West Meditative Garden with a shade-covered swing.
• Harrold Memorial Garden borders the parking lot and features large shrubs.
• Herb Garden highlights herbs for different uses including culinary, fragrance, teas, and multi-use.
• Perennial Garden features several perennial plants of the year and those plants that bloom during different seasons.
• Rock Garden contains plants that grow in rocky, dry areas.
• Shade Garden has plants that thrive under trees and shady areas.
• Vegetable Garden and Insectary Border - Vegetables are grown in a deer-proof fenced area with an Insectary Border that attracts pollinators and beneficial insects.
• Winterberry Garden, located along Donohoe Road
* * *
The mission of the Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program is to "support Penn State Extension by utilizing research-based information to educate the public on best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship. Master Gardeners are experienced gardeners who have completed 40 hours of instructional classes and then volunteer a minimum of 50 hours to the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program during the first year. In subsequent years, 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required to maintain the Master Gardener certification. For more information, and to stay connected to Westmoreland County gardening activities hosted by Master Gardeners, visit extension.psu.edu or search for the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page."
Questions can be directed to Smith at 724-837-1402 or mls302@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.