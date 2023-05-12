Penn State Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Spring is in full gear, and the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County are hosting their annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13. It will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator in Westmoreland County, added in an email release, “With countless hours of help, the Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County ready plants for the Saturday sale. These volunteers can assist in deciding ‘right plant, right place,’ help diagnose garden problems that residents may be encountering, and how to support our native bird and insect population. With staggering declines in numbers, our home gardens can provide a vital source of food and shelter for this web of interconnected life. The Master Gardeners in place on Saturday can provide direction on how residents may help in their own garden.
“The sale will feature herbs, perennial plants for shade or sunny locations, annual flowers and hanging baskets, ornamental shrubs, and vegetables for your garden. A variety of native plants, including pollinator-friendly plants, will be available. These plants have evolved in our area, are well-suited for the local climate changes we have experienced and are much needed resources for our insects and birds. All at affordable prices!
“Sale proceeds are used to further gardening education for residents of Westmoreland County and for the care of Master Gardener demonstration gardens located in Greensburg, Ligonier and Latrobe. These gardens are free and accessible to the visiting public and provide plant inspiration for the home gardener.
“Come see us, pick up a plant or two for Mother’s Day, and support local efforts to keep Westmoreland County beautiful!”
* * *
The mission of the Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program is to “support Penn State Extension by utilizing research-based information to educate the public on best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship. Master Gardeners are experienced gardeners who have completed 40 hours of instructional classes and then volunteer a minimum of 50 hours to the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program during the first year. In subsequent years, 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required to maintain the Master Gardener certification.”
For more information, and to stay connected to Westmoreland County gardening activities hosted by Master Gardeners, visit extension.psu.edu or search for the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to Smith at 724-837-1402 or mls302@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.