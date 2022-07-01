The Demonstration Gardens Open House will be back with a variety of offerings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, (rain or shine).
All members of the public are welcome to visit during this free event to be held at the Donohoe Demonstration Gardens, located at 214 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg. Registration is not required, though free donations are appreciated.
The highlight of the Open House will be the tours, led by Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County who are knowledgeable about the demonstration garden areas, including the daylily garden, vegetable garden, perennial garden, cottage garden, and more.
A particularly special area, the new children’s pollinator garden, is still under construction but will be visible to those in attendance.
In addition to touring the gardens, visitors will have the opportunity to ask gardening questions. Members of the Garden Hotline team will be available to offer insight into problems with vegetable gardening, weeds, plant diseases, or other issues that home gardeners are experiencing.
Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator in Westmoreland County, added in an email, “Guests at the Open House also will find a plethora of information about common gardening dilemmas, such as finding plants that grow well — and resist deer browsing —in our region, composting at home, maintaining a pollinator-friendly garden, using native plants, and fighting the spread of spotted lanternfly and other invasive species.
“Educational gardening materials, as well as snacks and refreshments, will be available.
“The Open House is an annual event that allows Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County the opportunity to give tours of the various gardens located outside of the Penn State Extension Office. The Master Gardeners work tirelessly to tend to the beds during the better part of the year, always with the goal in mind of using the gardens to educate the public about gardening.”
For more information about the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County or their other demonstration gardens at Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Ligonier Country Market, the Westmoreland County Courthouse, Twin Lakes Park, and Historic Hanna’s Town, check their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WestmorelandCountyMasterGardeners or visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/westmoreland/demonstration-gardens/donohoe-center-demonstration-gardens.
The mission of the Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program is to support Penn State Extension by utilizing research-based information to educate the public on best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship. Master Gardeners are experienced gardeners who have completed 40 hours of instructional classes and then volunteer a minimum of 50 hours to the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program during the first year. In subsequent years, 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required to maintain the Master Gardener certification. Questions can be directed to Smith at 724-837-1402 or mls302@psu.edu.
