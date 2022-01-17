Penn State Extension to host Virtual Turf and Ornamental Conference

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Turf and Ornamentals Conference live webinars, presented by Penn State Extension, is a six-session update training that will focus on weed identification and control, insect and disease management, turf, woody ornamentals, pools, perennials care and pesticide safety.
It will offer information about the latest research and management for green industry professionals. The webinar format also offers an opportunity for participants to connect with Penn State Extension educators and Penn State faculty and ask questions. Participants can earn Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia Pesticide Certification credits. ISA Certified Arborist credits will also be offered for the qualifying live presentations.
Scheduled for Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 and presented in a webinar format, the event will also include information from a variety of sponsors serving green industry professionals.
Pennsylvania Pesticide Certification credits being offered are listed below. Sign up for one, two or all six days!
Jan. 18: Pesticide Safety (4) CORE credits
Jan. 25: Ornamentals (4) Cat. 06, 18, 23, PC
Feb. 1: Pools (4) Cat. 18, 24, PC
Feb. 8: Aquatics (4) Cat. 09, 18, 23 PC
Feb. 15: Turf (4) Cat. 07, 18, 23, PC
Feb. 22: Right-of-Way Weed Control (4) Cat. 10, 18, 23, PC
Each webinar session will be recorded and available for one week to anyone who cannot attend the live presentation. Registration is required to obtain the link to both the live webinar and the recording.
Anyone working in the green industry will find attending this event beneficial, according to conference coordinator Krystal Snyder, extension educator specializing in horticulture.
“This event is in addition to face-to-face green industry conferences in Pennsylvania. We have received approval from PDA for multiple CORE and category pesticide recertification credits to help our green industry clientele meet the accreditation requirements needed for license renewal. The virtual format is perfect for those unable to travel.”
Registration is now open. Deadline for registration for the final session is Feb. 21. The cost is $20 per session. For more information or to register, go to http://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-2022 or call 877-345-0691 for assistance.
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products and services. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs. With support from federal, state and county governments, extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years. PSE offers a variety of online non-credit courses for the public. Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses and publications at their convenience, and register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.
